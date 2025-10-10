St. Charles library group’s fall book sale begins Oct. 17

The Friends of St. Charles Public Library will hold its annual fall used book sale to support the library’s programs, services and facilities.

The sale runs from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 18; and from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 19 in the library’s Huntley Community Room, 1 S. Sixth Ave.

Items on sale include paperback and hardcover romance, gardening, mystery, western, cooking, fine arts, science, classic, history, travel, children’s, sports, crafts, and hobby books; computer and board games; DVDs; and CDs. Attendees can buy a bag of books for $15 Oct. 19. Accepted methods of payment include Visa or MasterCard.

The Friends of St. Charles Library was created in 1979 and is committed to raising funds to support the library’s services, programs, facilities, staff, and community.