Singer, songwriter Linda Marie Smith to perform Frida Kahlo tribute in Geneva

The Geneva Public Library will host a performance of the “Frida Kahlo: A Woman Who Dared” multimedia concert featuring singer, songwriter, and multimedia artist Linda Marie Smith.

The free concert will begin at 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at the library, 227 S. Seventh St.

The concert celebrates artist Frida Kahlo’s life through original music, storytelling and projected visuals of her photographs and paintings. Smith also will trace Kahlo’s coming of age, physical struggles, courage, and relationship with Diego Rivera.

“Frida’s ability to transform her deepest pain into art that continues to inspire the world was the spark for this project,” Smith said in a news release. “Her fierce individuality and daring spirit are qualities that resonate as much today as they did in her own lifetime.”

Registration is encouraged. To register, visit gpld.org/event.

Smith creates music-multimedia experiences which bring folklore, art, and history to life. Her works include “Mearra: Selkie from the Sea” and “The Triumph of Artemisia.”

For information, visit lindamariesmith.com or gpld.org.