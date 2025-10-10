Driver cited in crash that injured 3 in Batavia

The driver of a Chevrolet Trailblazer was cited for failure to yield turning left in an Oct. 7 crash at North Randall Road and McKee Street, according to a Batavia police incident summary.

Belinda A. Gomez-Majthoub, 21, of Burbank, received a traffic citation for failure to yield turning left and is to appear at Kane County Branch Court in St. Charles Nov. 18, according to the police summary.

The crash occurred just before 9 p.m.

Gomez-Majthoub was driving the Chevrolet Trailblazer north on North Randall Road and attempted to turn west onto McKee Street, according to a news release from Batavia police.

A Dodge Ram truck, driven by 28-year-old man, was traveling south on North Randall Road, the release stated and struck the Trailblazer on the passenger side during the left turn.

The crash required extrication and both vehicles were towed. The two drivers were taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva where they were treated and released, according to the news release and the incident summary.

A 24-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Trailblazer, received advanced medical treatment, the release stated.

The passenger is still hospitalized, Detective Sgt. Rich Hall said.