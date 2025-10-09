Witches Night Out returns Oct. 17 to downtown Batavia

Batavia MainStreet will hold its Witches Night Out this month to celebrate Halloween.
The event will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 in downtown Batavia.
Spooky features include exclusive raffles, a Best Witch Costume Contest and tarot reading by Annie Hex.
The Batavia Women’s Club will perform a Dance of Witches at 5 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to dress in witch attire. Several businesses also will have their own activities.
Participating downtown businesses include:
- Batavia Boardwalk Shops
- 63rd Street Apothecary – tarot and intuitive readings, Halloween gnomes, moon-charged bath salts, simmer pot blends, and witch balls.
- MoJo Handbags, Etc. – tarot and intuitive readings, Halloween gnomes, moon-charged bath salts, simmer pot blends, and witch balls.
- Red Hive Market
- Healing Arts Metaphysical Center – curated gemstone kits, in-store specials, custom besoms and broom crafts, witch-themed drinks and treats, and witches’ brew tea.
- Urban Apothecary
- WindMill Grille and Pizzeria
- Paula’s Couture Consignment
- Soul Studio Batavia
- Wilson Street Mercantile
Batavia MainStreet is a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing downtown Batavia through community-based programs and volunteer-driven efforts.