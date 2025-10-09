Shaw Local

Witches Night Out returns Oct. 17 to downtown Batavia

Raffles, costume contest, tarot reading and more await

Batavia MainStreet will hold its Witches Night Out event to celebrate Halloween. The event will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17, 2025, in downtown Batavia.

By Kate Santillan

Batavia MainStreet will hold its Witches Night Out this month to celebrate Halloween.

The event will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 in downtown Batavia.

Spooky features include exclusive raffles, a Best Witch Costume Contest and tarot reading by Annie Hex.

The Batavia Women’s Club will perform a Dance of Witches at 5 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to dress in witch attire. Several businesses also will have their own activities.

Participating downtown businesses include:

  • Batavia Boardwalk Shops
  • 63rd Street Apothecary – tarot and intuitive readings, Halloween gnomes, moon-charged bath salts, simmer pot blends, and witch balls.
  • MoJo Handbags, Etc. – tarot and intuitive readings, Halloween gnomes, moon-charged bath salts, simmer pot blends, and witch balls.
  • Red Hive Market
  • Healing Arts Metaphysical Center – curated gemstone kits, in-store specials, custom besoms and broom crafts, witch-themed drinks and treats, and witches’ brew tea.
  • Urban Apothecary
  • WindMill Grille and Pizzeria
  • Paula’s Couture Consignment
  • Soul Studio Batavia
  • Wilson Street Mercantile

Batavia MainStreet is a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing downtown Batavia through community-based programs and volunteer-driven efforts.

