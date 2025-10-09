Witches Night Out returns Oct. 17 to downtown Batavia

Batavia MainStreet will hold its Witches Night Out event to celebrate Halloween. The event will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17, 2025, in downtown Batavia. (April Duda Photography/April Duda Photography)

Batavia MainStreet will hold its Witches Night Out this month to celebrate Halloween.

The event will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 in downtown Batavia.

Spooky features include exclusive raffles, a Best Witch Costume Contest and tarot reading by Annie Hex.

The Batavia Women’s Club will perform a Dance of Witches at 5 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to dress in witch attire. Several businesses also will have their own activities.

Participating downtown businesses include:

Batavia Boardwalk Shops

63rd Street Apothecary – tarot and intuitive readings, Halloween gnomes, moon-charged bath salts, simmer pot blends, and witch balls.

MoJo Handbags, Etc. – tarot and intuitive readings, Halloween gnomes, moon-charged bath salts, simmer pot blends, and witch balls.

Red Hive Market

Healing Arts Metaphysical Center – curated gemstone kits, in-store specials, custom besoms and broom crafts, witch-themed drinks and treats, and witches’ brew tea.

Urban Apothecary

WindMill Grille and Pizzeria

Paula’s Couture Consignment

Soul Studio Batavia

Wilson Street Mercantile

Batavia MainStreet is a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing downtown Batavia through community-based programs and volunteer-driven efforts.