Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Geneva’s Ben Murphy, boys soccer, senior

Name: Ben Murphy

School: Geneva, senior

Sport: Boys soccer

What he did: Murphy netted goals in all three victories on the week, including two against Glenbard North, while also adding a pair of assists.

Murphy was selected as the Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week based on an online vote.

How do you feel you performed on the pitch?

Murphy: I feel like I played well last week. Getting four goals and two assists definitely felt good, and I think getting those two goals and assist against Glenbard North was definitely the highlight. It was good to get that in a conference matchup. And then to also get goals against some tough teams in Streamwood and Huntley, it just felt awesome.

The 5-1 win over Glenbard North helped move you guys to second in DuKane Conference play. How big of a win was it after suffering your only conference loss so far the week before?

Murphy: Oh it was huge. We came into the season knowing that we wanted to win the conference, so our loss to Lake Park felt pretty terrible, and it wasn’t what we wanted. But obviously we’ve been able to bounce back with those big wins against Batavia and Glenbard North and we just wanted to install that confidence back in us.

You guys are now on a six-game winning streak. How big is it to be on a streak like that this late into the season?

Murphy: It’s awesome. It’s always good to win with this team. We know that we’re strong, and I think after that loss to Lake Park we’ve really started to get into a groove with what we can do. I think confidence is everything, especially when you’re beating some of the top teams in the state, so this win streak has been great.

You’ve scored 13 goals this year after leading the team with 14 assists last season. Talk about your switch in roles from last season to this season.

Murphy: For me, it’s just kind of a switch up of mentality. Last season, it was my first year on varsity, I was just trying to prove myself and show that I deserved a spot on the team, and I really had a pass-first mind set. This year, I know my place on the team and know what’s expected of me, and I have a higher level of confidence in my shot to try and win some games for us.

Do you have a pre-game ritual?

Murphy: Usually before a game, we go into the locker room with headphones on, I’m usually listening to some hype-up rap with artists like Drake and Lil Baby, just to kind of lock in and ready before the game.

Do you have a favorite pre-game meal?

Murphy: Usually I have pasta with chicken around three hours before a game, and then I usually have an orange right before the game.