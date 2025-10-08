Kane GOP chair Andro Lerario accuses downstate Republicans of interfering with local candidates

Aurora Township GOP Chairman Danny Souri (left) and Kane County GOP Chairman Andro Lerario discuss challenges to the local Republican Party at a meeting Wednesday, Oct. 1 in St. Charles. (Brenda Schory)

Without naming names, Kane County GOP Chairman Andro Lerario this month accused downstate Republicans of interfering with local choices for state offices.

Speaking at an Aurora Township GOP meeting Oct. 1 in St. Charles, Lerario said the interference was “an assault on respect.”

“There’s been an assault on Kane and Republicans here,” Lerario said, speaking to a group of about 20 Republicans.

“There’s an assault on respect,” Lerario said. “I am finding out that some of our own people – Downstate – are coming into Kane County and are picking and choosing candidates that they want. They are not talking to myself. They are not talking to any of the chairs from my townships. People that I respect. ... They don’t know anything about the candidates they are choosing.”

Aurora Township GOP Chairman Danny Souri described what was happening as “literally like being defeated from the inside out.”

“You cannot build something like this and deal with this from the top to the bottom,” Souri said. “That’s not how it works. You have to build a solid foundation. ... The reason why I wanted to stand with Andro to say this, is Aurora has the largest township in the county, but the second-largest in the state. ... Our reach is through the roof. We have reached 1.3 million people in Illinois in the last 28 days.”

Specifically, Lerario said candidate Laurie Parman, who is seeking the GOP nomination to run against incumbent State Rep. Suzanne Ness, D-Carpentersville, has more than 2,700 signatures on her nominating petitions.

“She’s working hard,” Lerario said. “And to go and try to interview a bunch of people without even letting us know. I don’t mean just me. Elgin (Township Republicans) should have been told. ... I’m sending this message downstate: Either respect us, talk to us or stay the hell out of our county.”

Neither Lerario nor Souri would say what downstate lawmakers were meddling in Kane County.

Parman said she knew who Lerario spoke of, but would not say who they were.

Parman said she appreciated the support from Lerario – but said she didn’t need it.

“People are well-meaning to try to help me, but I’d rather be left alone to run my race,” Parman said.

If downstate Republicans finds someone to run against her in the March 17, 2026 primary, Parman said it would be “the best thing that ever happened to me.”

“Because it makes me work harder, fight stronger and builds support for me,” Parman said. “I have never been worried about it.”

Parman ran against Ness in 2024 and lost.

“I am a serious candidate,” Parman said. “I made very significant inroads against my opponent in the 66th House District in 2024. I run a good, clean race.”

The general election is Nov. 3, 2026.