Geneva police to participate in National Drug Take-Back Day

Shaw Local file photo - The Geneva Police Department will accept expired or unwanted prescription medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 25, 2025, as part of the National Drug Take-Back Day. (Shaw Local News Network)

Got expired, leftover or unwanted prescription medications?

Don’t flush them as they could get into the water supply.

Instead, the public is urged to drop them off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 at the Geneva Police Department, 20 Police Plaza, Geneva, as it participates in National Drug Take-Back Day.

Geneva police partnered with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, officials announced in a news release.

Medications can be dropped off to the front desk records specialist.

Accepted items include prescription medications, samples, over-the-counter medications, vitamins and pet medications and vape pens with batteries removed, according to the release.

Pills should be removed from their original container by pouring them directly into a plastic bag. Pills in blister packs can remain in the plastic but should be taken out of their boxes, according to the release.

Liquids will must remain sealed in their original container. People should take home any empty prescription bottles and boxes that display personal information.

Items that are not accepted are ointments, illegal substances, illegal narcotics, thermometers, IV bags, sharps or needles, bloody or infectious waste or empty containers.

The collection service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

After 2 p.m. the department will return to its regular policy of accepting unused medication from Geneva residents only.

Launched in 2010, National Drug Take-Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of prescription drugs, according to the release.

Flushing medications down the toilet or sink can end up in local drinking water supplies, while improper storage increases the risk of abuse.

More information about prescription drug disposal is available online at www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov.