Trees 101: Tips on planting, identifying and urban forests from Illinois Extension

Tree workshop and planting events Oct. 18 and Nov. 1

Colorful trees surround a hiking path Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at Sycamore Forest Preserve. (Mark Busch)

By Kate Santillan

The University of Illinois Extension will hold two tree workshop and planting events for community members to learn about local urban forests and how to plant a tree as part of its Community Tree Care Series.

The free events will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 18 at Crystal Lake Park Lake House, 206 W. Park St., Urbana, and from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 1 at Fire Station 2, 1135 to 1199 E. Pierce St., Macomb.

“As we all have recently felt, Midwest summers are hot, and trees are a crucial part of our urban infrastructure that helps relieve that,” University of Illinois Extension forestry specialist Justin Vozzo said in a news release. “Whether it be through evaporative cooling or providing shade, trees in our communities provide much-needed resting space and relief from summer rays.”

Attendees can learn about area trees including how to plant a tree, identify local trees, and what makes up an urban forest. Refreshments and snacks will be served.

Teaching more people the skills to plant and care for a tree properly will help trees in communities across the state be healthy and thriving for a long time.

Registration is required to attend. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/TreeCareSeries.

For information, email vozzo2@illinois.edu or call 217-300-9750.

