State Sen. Castro secures more than $12M for 7 local infrastructure projects

Mill Street bridge over the Fox River in Montgomery is one of the bridges to have deck sealing in the Illinois Department of Transportation's Multi-Year Program. (John Etheredge)

State Sen. Cristina Castro, D-Elgin, secured more than $12 million for construction and road improvement projects Elgin, Carpentersville, Hoffman Estates, Schaumburg and Barrington Hills, according to a news release.

The Illinois Department of Transportation’s Multi-Year Program will invest $50.6 billion over six years, continuing an unprecedented investmelginent in safety, mobility and quality of life made possible by the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program, according to the release.

“These local projects will not only improve the quality of life in Illinois – they are also critically needed for the safety of our infrastructure,” Castro said in the release. “I am grateful that, because of this Rebuild Illinois funding, the city of Elgin will be replacing the Kimball Street Bridge, which is a vital artery in our downtown in need of improvement.”

The new projects are both comprehensive and multimodal, with investments in roads and bridges, aviation, transit, freight and passenger rail, waterways and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations touching every Illinois county.

As part of IDOT’s six-year program under Rebuild Illinois, communities in the district Castro represents will see seven infrastructure projects totaling more than $12 million next year.

“Smart investments in our infrastructure make commutes safer improve accessibility while also creating jobs and fueling growth in our area,” Castro said in the release. “These road, intersection and bridge repairs will prevent further headaches and ensure smoother travel along the major corridors in our communities.”

Bridge deck sealing is one of the projects scheduled for 2027 to 2031 at a cost of $225,000, according to an IDOT website with a full list of projects in the 22nd Senate District.

Bridges to receive deck sealing are in Sugar Grove, Geneva, North Aurora, St. Charles, Batavia, Oswego, Elgin, South Elgin, Big Rock, Montgomery, Hampshire, Gilberts and Streamwood in Kane, Kendall and western Cook counties.

Bridge decks require sealing to prevent corrosion from winter salt that penetrates the concrete, water absorption, and environmental conditions that contribute to cracking, according to the state’s website.

Sealing bridges extends their service life and saves money by delaying the need for demolition and rebuilding.