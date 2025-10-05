Halloween Happenings from St. Charles Park District

It’s spooky season, and the St. Charles Park District is scaring up fun for those of all ages.

Anyone with a talent for carving or decorating pumpkins won’t want to miss submitting their masterpiece for Ghoulish Gourds on Parade.

Taking place at River View Miniature Golf Course in Pottowatomie Park, this event will display jack-o-lanterns from community members from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10. Guests will have the opportunity to vote for their favorites as well as in the categories of funniest, spookiest and cutest. Ribbons will be awarded to the top finishers.

Those who wish to submit a creation are asked to do so from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 10. There is a $5 entry fee.

Also at River View is Ghoulish Golf from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10 through Sunday, Oct. 12.

“It’s spooky, family-friendly fun, great for kids and groups of friends or a unique date night,” said Cayla Greenfield, who manages the facility. “There will be photo opportunities with creative Halloween decorations and playful setups plus a mix of fun and light scares, with a special “minimal scare” option from 3 to 4 p.m. on Friday for younger children or anyone who wants a tamer experience.”

The cost to play is $9 per person, with the last tee time at 8:15 p.m.

Gallery of Ghoulish Homes Tour also returns in October. This fun competition is for St. Charles residents, each vying to be the best decorated home around.

“We have been putting this event on for more than 20 years and we have a lot of families who participate year after year,” said Abigail Fleming, recreation supervisor with the park district. “You get to see the creativity shine through the displays that families in the competition put together.”

Homes are best viewed from dusk to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Oct. 31. Judging will take place on Oct. 17 and 18.

Tour guides are available beginning at 9 a.m. Oct. 17 at stcparks.org/halloweenfun . This site is also the place for those interested in having their homes listed.

Trick or Treat on the Trails is a chance to explore the natural area around Hickory Knolls Discover Center at nighttime, and with a fun Halloween twist. Community members are invited to come in costume and follow the trail for hands-on learning experiences at various activity stations.

“Along the decorated trails, kids will learn about “spooky” animals and learn fun facts at each stop,” said Emily Shanahan, manager of nature programs. “This mix of festive trick-or-treating and educational adventure sets it apart from other Halloween events, creating a one-of-a-kind experience for families.”

Participants are encouraged to bring flashlights and treat bags.

The all-ages event takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24, with time slots from 6 to 8 p.m. The cost is $12 per person, with those 2 and under free.