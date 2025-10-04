St. Charles fire hydrant flushing begins Oct. 6

The city of St. Charles will be flushing fire hydrants as part of regular maintenance for the city’s water distribution system.

The hydrant flushing will be held from Oct. 6 through Oct. 31.

Water will be flushed through the hydrants to be prepared for emergency use and reduce mineral build-up. The hydrant flushing could cause temporary water discoloration. The water is discolored by minerals stirred up in the water mains.

The city is divided into zones for hydrant flushing. The zones are Northwest, Southwest, Northeast, Southeast, Outer zones, and River Valley Inner zone East and West. Illinois Route 64 divides the north and south areas, and the Fox River divides the east and west.

The hydrant flushing schedule includes:

River Valley East and West zone: Oct. 6 through Oct. 10

Northwest zone: Oct. 6 through Oct. 10

Southwest zone: Oct. 13 through Oct. 17

Northeast zone: Oct. 20 through Oct. 24

Southeast zone: Oct. 27 through Oct. 31

Hydrant flushing signs will be posted in affected neighborhoods. The flushing may begin at 5 a.m. and continue through 4 p.m. The water is safe to consume and use during hydrant flushing. Residents are encouraged to limit water use and refrain from laundry use as discolored water may stain clothes.

The city will offer free stain remover at the following facilities:

Public Works, 1405 S. Seventh Ave., St. Charles

The city hall reception desk, 2 E. Main St., St. Charles

For information, call 630-377-4405 or visit stcharlesil.gov.