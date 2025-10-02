Geneva’s self-guided Jack-O’-Lantern walk returns Friday for Autumn Fest

Autumn Fest Geneva organizer Kristen Cornelio will provide 70 gift bags containing local gift cards to various participating merchants for the seventh annual Autumn Fest Oct. 3 in downtown Geneva. The bags are to honor the recent passing of her father, who died two days before he would have turned 70. (Photo provided by Kristen Cornelio)

The public is welcomed to stroll downtown Geneva from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3 for the seventh annual Autumn Fest and Self-Guided Jack-O’-Lantern Walk, with 90 merchants participating, according to a news release.

As in past years, the jack-o’-lantern contest has seven categories for participants to vote on: the most creative, most spooky, best group of three or more, most photogenic selfies taken at display, Geneva-themed, most interactive and judges’ pick.

This year’s event will align with the local First Fridays merchant event, where many businesses and restaurants will stay open later with exclusive in-store specials and fall menu highlights, according to the release.

Autumn Fest headquarters is on the Kane County Courthouse lawn at the corner of James and Third streets and will feature a fall-themed photo op balloon arch, sponsored by Alissa Tadic owner of Twee Partees.

Tiana Solomon from PumpkinCarver.Net LLC will carve a 150-pound pumpkin from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the courthouse lawn.

Children are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costumes and visit merchants who are offering free activities from 4 p.m. to when supplies last, according to the release.

These include cookie decorating at Gather Bakery; a spooky scavenger hunt with ghost lollipops at Country Naturals; courtyard games in Dodson Place with prizes by Liz & Kate Boutique; light-up necklaces and rings from Pärla; treat goodie bags from Cravings; make a spider pipe cleaner wristlet at The Winding Deerpath; free tinsel in hair from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Royal Wren; free fall treat from 4 to 7 p.m. at 123 on Third; free Halloween Jibbitz shoe decorations from Urban Artisan; and free pizza slice coupons from Nemec Brothers Pizzeria.

Patty Donahue from Image Awards, Engraving & Creative Keepsakes Inc., and local artist of Studio Patty D created trophies for the jack-o'-lantern contest during Autumn Fest Oct. 3 in downtown Geneva. (Photo provided by Kristen Cornelio)

Harvey’s Tales will host a meet and greet with children’s author Mike Hensel on the patio from 5 to 8 p.m. and Pug & Hound Pet Apothecary is hosting a pet-friendly pet costume contest, photo op, a pumpkin patch and raffle basket contest, according to the release.

Kristen Cornelio, who started her own social media and marketing company, Kristen Holly LLC, created Autumn Fest to support local businesses in Geneva.

This year, Cornelio also will be honoring her dad, Michael Sommerfeld, who died Aug. 18 from cancer, two days shy of his 70th birthday.

Cornelio will provide 70 jack-o’-lantern gift bags with local gift cards inside at various participating merchants. Visitors who shop or dine with them during Autumn Fest might be surprised with one of these gift bags, according to the release.

While growing up in Batavia, Sommerfeld taught Cornelio the importance of supporting local businesses, which she took to heart in forming her own media and marketing company.

Cornelio also designed a special event T-shirt with 100% of all sales going to the nonprofit The Rising Light Project.

T-shirts will be sold for $15. Cornelio recently joined the new associate board with Rising Lights Project, which supports individuals with disabilities and their families.