Batavia Rotary Club to hold fourth annual polio trivia night Oct. 25

The Batavia Rotary Club will hold its fourth annual “End Polio Now” trivia night to support Rotary’s PolioPlus Foundation.

The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 25 at Enticing Cuisine, 1117 N. Washington Ave. in Batavia.

Attendees can participate in teams of four to eight people. The trivia night includes heavy appetizers and one cash bar drink ticket. Cash prizes also will be awarded to the top two teams. First place will be awarded $30 per member and second place will receive $15 per member.

The rotary club also is accepting sponsorships. The sponsorships range from $100 to $500. Tickets cost $60 per person. To buy tickets, visit buy.stripe.com. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit docs.google.com/forms.