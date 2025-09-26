Violinist Daniela Bisenius, pianist Bobby Schiff to perform in St. Charles

The St. Charles Public Library will host a free concert on Oct. 5, 2025, featuring violist Daniela Bisenius (shown) and pianist Bobby Schiff as part of its Sunday Concert Series. (Photo provided by St. Charles Public Library)

The St. Charles Public Library will host a free concert featuring violist Daniela Bisenius and pianist Bobby Schiff as part of its Sunday Concert Series.

The concert starts at 2 p.m. Oct. 5 in the library’s Carnegie Community Room on the second floor, 1 S. Sixth Ave.

Violist Daniela Bisenius and pianist Bobby Schiff will showcase their musical chemistry through a dynamic blend of violin and piano repertoire.

Bisenius was born in Bucharest, Romania. Her parents, both professional pianists, started her on violin at the age of five, according to a news release. She attended Music School George Enescu, where she began studying with Dinu Cristea and later with Valeriu Rogacev. She performed with Frankfurter Opera, Munick Philharmonic, Bayerisches Rundfunk, and RTL Luxembourg. In 1988, she came to the United States, where she was awarded a full scholarship to the University of Iowa. Bisenius has shared the stage with Natalie Cole, Luther Vandross, Smoky Robinson and Kurt Elling.

Schiff is one of Chicago’s top jazz pianists and has worked in Chicago as one of the nation’s premier vocal arrangers and accompanists, according to a release. He is a composer, arranger, conductor, pianist, and producer. On the Chicago and Los Angeles music scenes for more 45 years, he has led orchestras and bands, performed on piano and keyboards, directed, composed, and arranged for and with the best – Mel Torme, Peggy Lee, Johnny Hartman, Frank D’Rone, Ella Fitzgerald, Barbara McNair, The Arbors and Bobby Rydell.

Since 1981, the library has featured a wide variety of musical performances. For more information, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.