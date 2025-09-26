Montgomery preservation commission’s annual Cemetery Walk returns Oct. 1

Shaw Local 2022 file photo – Oswego High School student Will Hatfield, right, portrays railroad worker William VonHoff during the Village of Montgomery’s annual cemetery walk at Riverside Cemetery. (photo provided by Al Benson)

The Montgomery Historic Preservation Commission will hold its annual Cemetery Walk for residents to view history.

The free walk will begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Riverside Cemetery, 414 N. River St., Montgomery.

Attendees will be led through the cemetery and meet actors portraying early Montgomery settlers and cemetery residents. Highlights of the tour include a 19th century minister, a World War II veteran who built his house, a business owner whose grandchildren lived in Settlers Cottage, and a Keck family descendant.

In the event of inclement weather, the walk will be held Oct. 2.

Participants should arrive to the cemetery between 7 to 8 p.m. Tours begin every 10 minutes at the corner of River and Taylor streets.

Attendees are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes and bring a flashlight.

Refreshments will be provided by Dieterle Memorial Home. Participants can buy Old Montgomery street signs for $10. The sale proceeds will benefit the preservation commission.

The Montgomery Historic Preservation Commission is a volunteer-led organization committed to preserving the village’s history.

For information, visit montgomeryil.org, email hpc@ci.montgomery.il.us, or visit the village of Montgomery’s Facebook page.