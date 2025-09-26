Montgomery preservation commission’s annual Cemetery Walk returns Oct. 1

The Montgomery Historic Preservation Commission will hold its annual Cemetery Walk for residents to view history.
The free walk will begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Riverside Cemetery, 414 N. River St., Montgomery.
Attendees will be led through the cemetery and meet actors portraying early Montgomery settlers and cemetery residents. Highlights of the tour include a 19th century minister, a World War II veteran who built his house, a business owner whose grandchildren lived in Settlers Cottage, and a Keck family descendant.
In the event of inclement weather, the walk will be held Oct. 2.
Participants should arrive to the cemetery between 7 to 8 p.m. Tours begin every 10 minutes at the corner of River and Taylor streets.
Attendees are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes and bring a flashlight.
Refreshments will be provided by Dieterle Memorial Home. Participants can buy Old Montgomery street signs for $10. The sale proceeds will benefit the preservation commission.
The Montgomery Historic Preservation Commission is a volunteer-led organization committed to preserving the village’s history.
For information, visit montgomeryil.org, email hpc@ci.montgomery.il.us, or visit the village of Montgomery’s Facebook page.