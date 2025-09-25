Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: St. Charles East senior Kaylee McInnis, girls volleyball

Name: Kaylee McInnis

School: St. Charles East, senior

Sport: Girls volleyball

What she did: Across two wins against Glenbard North and West Chicago, McInnis put up 26 kills, 19 digs and five aces for the Saints.

McInnis was voted as the Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week based on an online vote.

Here is her Q&A with sports reporter Joel Boenitz.

How do you feel you performed last week?

McInnis: Team wise, we definitely have improved from where we were to now. We’re on a three-game winning streak, and like with those three games — and especially last week with the two wins — I think that we’re finally forming a tempo and we’re forming like a family on the court, not just off the court. ... We’re just figuring out who we all are and how we work together.

You got your first win in DuKane Conference play last week over Glenbard North. What was the feeling of winning that match?

McInnis: I think it was definitely a big win for us not just because it was in conference play, but it just felt big for the whole season from where we started. But with it being a conference match, it definitely started us out and boosted our confidence. We were very down, especially because we’re a younger team, so it’s a very different environment and the culture is changing. But I think that getting that win gives us motivation to keep playing and pushing because it shows we can still win if we’re down, and just having a different mentality when being on the court.

You put up a career-best 16 kills in the next match against West Chicago. What stood out about that performance?

McInnis: That first set I knew I wasn’t doing my best, and then when it came to the second set, I knew I was ready to win the game. So performing how I did definitely gave me more confidence. And then when I have that higher confidence, it helps me help my team. You always have to be a leader on and off the court, whether you’re playing good or bad. And so I think just playing that well, I was comfortable, and so I wanted to make sure the team felt more comfortable. And obviously I couldn’t have been that successful without my team.

You’re one of three seniors on the team. How has the young team come together this season, especially under a new coach?

McInnis: So I knew coach (Lynette) Summins from Club Fusion, and then I also had a lot of friendships and trust with the girls in the program. So I was just that middle person that was helping everyone adjust to her because it was a change for me as well. So with all of us being open minded and trying to understand the different drills and new concepts with coach Summins definitely helped us. But as a team, I would say something that helped us was building our bond outside of volleyball first, and then slowly incorporating that bond into practices and games and not really focusing on the winning, but focusing on the little steps to keep going forward.

Do you have any superstitions?

McInnis: Before games and practices, I always head over to Thorntons and grab a Dr. Pepper Cream Soda. But during the game, before I serve, I always roll the ball with my left hand and take a bunch of deep breaths.

What’s your favorite volleyball memory so far?

McInnis: I think it would be from my sophomore year, when I was the youngest on the team, and we took Benet to three sets.