What’s Happening in Batavia? Interfaith food pantry relocates, good energy mural and more

Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry and Clothes Closet relocate

The Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry and Clothes Closet will move into its new permanent home at 916 First St. on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

The 14,000-square-foot facility was made possible through a $3 million Community Project Funding Grant secured with the support of Congresswoman Lauren Underwood. It features expanded storage, upgraded refrigeration capacity, and new loading docks, while operating hours will remain the same.

Founded in 1981, the Food Pantry has served Batavia families for more than four decades, adding the Clothes Closet in the 1990s. The organization previously operated out of a City-owned building on Flinn Street before temporarily relocating to Raddant Road in 2023.

A ribbon-cutting and open house are planned for later this fall.

Batavia Fire Department Open House

The Batavia Fire Department will host an Open House on Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 28, at Station 2, 1400 W. Main St. The event features live demonstrations, station tours, CPR lessons, free food and giveaways, a kids’ obstacle course, Sparky the Fire Dog appearance, and a helicopter landing. Parking is available at the Batavia High School south lot.

Celebrate the City of Good Energy mural

All are invited to the City of Good Energy Mural Ribbon-Cutting and Dedication Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, in the parking lot behind the Comedy Vault on South River Street, between Webster and Wilson Streets.

The free, public event will feature refreshments, a drop-in craft activity, a meet-and-greet with mural artist Amy Decker, and artwork, prints, and ceramics for sale. The large-scale mural, produced by the Water Street Studios Public Art Initiative and funded through donations, celebrates Batavia’s identity as “The City of Good Energy,” combining a playful nod to the city’s historic tagline with a modern twist reflecting Batavia’s charm, community pride, and active, friendly lifestyle.

A Tribute to Neil Diamond

Celebrate the legendary tunes of Neil Diamond with Denny “Diamond” Svehla from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28, in the Founders Room at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave.

Svehla, a seasoned performer who began his career in 1977 as Billy Bigelow in “Carousel,” brings his energetic and engaging tribute to the stage, sharing stories behind the songs and the reasons he performs them. Fans new and old can expect an entertaining, music-filled hour celebrating Diamond’s timeless hits. Register for the event at batavia.libnet.info/event/12888232.

Concert in the Park with the Batavia Community Band

Enjoy live music by the river this fall at the Peg Bond Center on the Batavia Riverwalk. The next performance is from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5. (Rain location: Batavia City Hall Council Chambers.)

Bring a chair, blanket, or simply sit on the grass to enjoy marches, Broadway tunes, and patriotic favorites, perfect for all ages. The concerts are free, and donations to support new music are welcome. Directed by John Heath. For more information, visit bataviail.gov.