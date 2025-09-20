St. Charles library foundation accepting board of directors applications

The St. Charles Public Library Foundation is accepting applications to fill its board of directors vacancies.

The application deadline is Oct. 16.

Applicants must be an adult and St. Charles Public Library District resident.

The applicants also must submit a resume and letter of interest. Application materials can be dropped off at the library’s administrative office or mailed to the foundation, 1 S. Sixth Ave.

The St. Charles Public Library Foundation is a nonprofit with a goal to provide funds enhancing the library’s facilities, programs and services. The foundation also supports the library’s speaker series, Sunday concerts and immersive experience project.