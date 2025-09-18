Daily I-90 lane closures for bridge work continue through September in Kane County

Shaw Local file photo – Motorists should expect daily lane closures to continue on Interstate 90 in Kane County as crews work on two Kane County bridges, the Illinois Tollway announced this week.

The closures, while temporary, are expected to last through September while repair work progresses on two Kane County Jane Addams Memorial Tollway crossroad bridges.

The repair work includes deck sealing and pavement, structural and bridge joint repairs. The tollway also will schedule repairs for the U.S. Route 20 Interchange ramp bridges.

Construction signage has been posted for the lane closures. Updated construction information also will be available on the tollway website under “Daily Construction Alert.” The repair work is weather dependent.

Motorists should expect daily lane closures for Brier Hill and Hennig roads from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers for bi-directional traffic. The construction also required shoulder and lane closures.

Construction zone speed limits remain in effect. Drivers should watch for changing traffic patterns and use caution when workers are present. The “Move Over Law” also required motorists to change lanes or slow down and use caution when passing vehicles with activated hazard lights. Drivers must move or slow down if flashing lights are activated.

Penalties for work zone speeding include a fine ranging from $250 to $25,000. Motorists who hit a roadway worker will receive a 14-year jail sentence. The penalties for failure to slow down or move over for a vehicle with flashing lights include a fine up to $10,000, jail time, and a two-year driving privileges suspension.

The U.S. Route 20 Interchange traffic shifts also is underway.

The repair work begins on the bridges connected to eastbound I-90. Traffic has moved to the interchange’s right shoulder.

The closures are by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Kane County, Huntley, Hampshire, and local police and fire departments.

The Illinois Tollway scheduled pavement and bridge repairs this year between Rockton Road and Randall Road, including local crossroad bridge detours on Belvidere Road, Harlem Road, Spring Creek Road and Rote Road over I-90. Improvements will include bridge deck and beam repairs, paving and concrete sealing, as well as drainage system repairs.

The work is part of the Tollway’s 16-year, $15 billion capital program, Move Illinois: The Illinois Tollway Driving the Future.

Construction information and maps are available online at illinoistollway.com under the projects section.

The Move Illinois: The Illinois Tollway Driving the Future program is a 16-year plan to improve mobility, relieve congestion, reduce pollution, link regional economies, and create up to 165,220 jobs.

The Illinois Tollway is a user-free system which maintains and operates 294 roadway miles in 12 northern Illinois counties.