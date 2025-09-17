Geneva church to hold memorial blood drive Sept. 18

Shaw Local file photo – The United Methodist Church of Geneva will partner with Versiti Blood Center’s mobile unit to host a memorial blood drive on Thursday. (Shaw Local File Photo)

The United Methodist Church of Geneva will partner with Versiti Blood Center’s mobile unit to host a memorial blood drive on Thursday.

The free blood drive will be held from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 in the church’s Fellowship Hall, 211 Hamilton St.

Registration is required to attend. Parking is free.

“I hope to see you, or those you invited, in our Fellowship Hall (or at a blood bank near you) this week!” United Methodist Church of Geneva pastor Rob Hamilton also said in the news release.

Blood drive coordinator Linda Tamlyn said the drive is dedicated to the memory of Sam, a friend’s late seven-year-old grandson. Sam was given blood transfusions to keep his organs alive for donation.

“Hopefully, people will realize that they are doing the same by donating blood,” Tamlyn said in a news release.

For information or to register, call 630-222-3624.