Aurora house fire leads to discovery of alleged cannabis operation with 330 plants

An Aurora man has been charged with three felonies related to the manufacturing, production and possession of cannabis after authorities said a house fire led them to uncover a cannabis-growing operation in the man’s basement involving 330 plants.

Ryan Prey, 32, and his 20-year-old roommate were detained by the Aurora Police Department. The 20-year old male was released without charges, according to a release by the Aurora Police Department.

Police and the Aurora Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1800 block of Ashwood Lane on at shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sept. 13.

The Aurora Police Department say 330 cannabis plants were discovered in the basement of a house. (Photo Provided By The Aurora Police Department)

The fire crew encountered small flames near the entrance of the house and siding damage from the heat. They were able to extinguish the fire before it spread further throughout the home, according to the release.

While investigating the fire’s source, crews observed signs of a cannabis growing operation in the basement and alerted responding officers, police said. A protective sweep confirmed a large number of cannabis plants, grow lights, and altered electrical equipment inside the home, according to the release.

When detained, Prey had visible facial injuries related to an incident in Chicago earlier in the day, according to the release.

Investigators obtained a search warrant later that day.

The investigation uncovered 330 cannabis plants and 23,586 grams of cannabis, just under 52 pounds, authorities said. Investigators also found drug packaging materials, equipment and numerous cell phones, according to the release.

Kane County prosecutors authorized three felony charges against Prey, including manufacture or delivery of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, possession of the same amount and producing or possessing more than 200 cannabis plants, authorities said.

“This case shows how routine calls for service can uncover far more serious threats,” Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas said in the release. “I want to commend both our officers and firefighters for working together to not only stop a fire from spreading, but also to safely dismantle a large-scale illegal operation that posed a risk to the entire area.”

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 630-256-5500.