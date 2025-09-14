What’s Happening in Batavia? Fire Department open house, emergency preparedness

Senior Emergency Preparedness Event

Seniors are invited to a free program on preparing for emergencies and disasters, hosted from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 25 at the Batavia Public Library’s Founders Room. Learn how to create a personal emergency plan, build a preparedness kit, and stay informed with alerts and warnings. Presented in partnership with the Kane County Office of Emergency Management and the City of Batavia. The event is free, but registration is required. Visit batavialibrary.org.

Batavia Fire Department Open House

The Batavia Fire Department will host an Open House is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28 at Station 2, 1400 W. Main St. The event features live demonstrations, station tours, CPR lessons, free food and giveaways, a kids’ obstacle course, Sparky the Fire Dog appearance, and a helicopter landing. Parking is available at the Batavia High School south lot.

Concert in the Park with the Batavia Community Band

Enjoy live music by the river this fall at the Peg Bond Center on the Batavia Riverwalk. The next performance is from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5. (Rain location: Batavia City Hall Council Chambers.)

Bring a chair, blanket, or simply sit on the grass to enjoy marches, Broadway tunes, and patriotic favorites, perfect for all ages. The concerts are free, and donations to support new music are welcome. Directed by John Heath. For more information, visit bataviail.gov.