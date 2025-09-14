St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend accepting volunteer applications

Debbie Krueger of St. Charles and her grandson, Dominic, 5, look at a scarecrow on display along Riverside Avenue on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 during Scarecrow Weekend in downtown St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

The St. Charles Business Alliances is seeking volunteers to assist with the 40th annual St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend.

The weekend runs from Oct. 10 through Oct. 12 in downtown St. Charles.

Volunteers will assist the St. Charles Municipal Building and Lincoln Park information booths and monitor the activity zone. Volunteers also will receive a “40th Annual Scarecrow Weekend” t-shirt to wear. To volunteer, visit scarecrowfest.com/volunteer.

Applications also are being accepted for the weekend’s scarecrow contest. Applications will be available online at scarecrowfest.com/scarecrowcontestapplication.

The St. Charles Business Alliance’s mission is to drive economic growth to make St. Charles a tourism, people and business destination.

For information, visit stcalliance.org or scarecrowfest.com or call 630-443-3967