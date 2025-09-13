St. Charles Park District: Parents – take time for you while kids have fun

With autumn on the horizon, the St. Charles Park District encourages families to explore a number of new programs and returning favorites.

Kids can channel their inner artist with several courses led by All Things Art Studio.

Everything Art will give participants the opportunity to explore different media from painting to clay and collage with new projects available each session.

The class Clay will focus on just that. Kids can learn how to sculpt and refine their works, including kiln-firing and glazing each piece they make.

Drawing and Cartooning will showcase charcoal, chalk pastels, oil paints, and different styles of graphite, among other drawing instruments.

Everything Art, Clay and Drawing and Cartooning are aimed at kids ages 5 to 10. Each offering takes place via seven-week sessions, which are offered at a variety of times and dates through December.

In Wheel Throwing, kids ages 8 to 18 can learn the basics of the potters wheel. An instructor will highlight how to throw cups, bowls, and more. Eight-week sessions will be offered from either 4:15 to 5:45 p.m. or 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 22 through Dec. 10.

Parent’s Night Out will allow parents a chance for an evening to themselves while kids get creative with drawing, painting, mixed media and assorted crafts. Parent’s Night Out takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on select Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 20.

“The night incorporates many types of fine arts, holiday crafts, and structured games and activities,” said Rosie Edwards, assistant superintendent of recreation.

Day Camps for those 5 to 11 will allow kids the chance to try a multitude of different art tools from printmaking to textiles, and more. Day Camps take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on various dates from October through the end of the year and into early January.

All art classes take place at All Things Art Studio, which is located at 1106 W. Main St., St. Charles.

Kids ages 5 to 10 are in for a spooktacular treat with Parent’s Night Out: Halloween Night taking place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24.

“Kids will be able to paint their own pumpkin, play Halloween bingo, and show off their best dance moves with some Halloween tunes,” said Abigail Fleming, recreation supervisor for teens and tweens, adding that kids are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween costume best.

“We have a fun surprise for everyone who wears one,” she said.

Parent’s Night Out: Under the Sea will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7. It’s a chance for kids ages 3 to 5 to explore all things ocean, with sea creature or mermaid costumes encouraged.

“This Parents Night Out is the first we’re offering specifically for preschoolers and their parents,” said Kara Guizzetti, early childhood and preschool supervisor. “It will be a little earlier and a little shorter than what we’ve done for the older kids, but just as fun-packed! We’ll craft, sing, dance, read stories and play, all with a seaside theme.

Parents who want to extend their own time away can add on a pizza dinner and drop off a half hour earlier, too.

These offerings take place at Pottawatomie Community Center.

There’s fun for older kids in store as well! Those ages 6 to 10 can enjoy the action-packed Nerf Night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19.

Games will include Capture the Flag, Team Elimination and Free-for-All Combat. Participants can bring their own Nerf guns and protective gear from home or borrow from the park district’s supply.

To learn more, go to stcparks.org.