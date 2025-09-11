St. Charles church to host annual United Fall Fest Sept. 13

The Congregational United Church of Christ's annual United Fall Fest (Photo provided by Haleigh Hutchinson )

The Congregational United Church of Christ will host its annual United Fall Fest to benefit the Lazarus House.

The festival will be held from 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 13 at the church, 40W451 Fox Mill Blvd., St. Charles.

The festival features bounce houses, inflatables, an ice cream eating contest, kids shows, face painting, a kids movie, Reptile Man, beer and wine tent, fireworks, classic car show, and a helicopter landing. Live music will be performed.

Barbeque food will be served by Firewater BBQ. Tickets are available for the beer and wine tent, food, and specialty experiences.

For information, visit cuccstc.org/unitedfallfest.

