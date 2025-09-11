Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Batavia senior Connor Verde, boys soccer

Name: Connor Verde

School: Batavia, senior

Sport: Boys soccer

What he did: In a game against Kaneland, Verde scored two goals, including the eventual game-winner, to help the Bulldogs to a 4-2 victory, snapping a 28-game winless streak.

Verde was selected the Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week based on an online vote.

Here is his Q&A with sports reporter Joel Boenitz.

You had two goals to secure the team’s first win in 28 games. What was the feeling of finally snapping that streak?

Verde: It was just so great. My team has worked so hard for it, and our coaches have pushed us in practices and in games, so finally getting that win was such a good feeling.

You scored your first goal not even a minute into the contest. What was it like getting on the board that early?

Verde: I shot it, and when that goal went in, I was thinking if we could keep playing like that, then we could win. It really set the momentum for the rest of the game.

You eventually scored the game-winner in the 49th minute. What was the feeling of snapping that tie and taking the lead again?

Verde: It felt really good to snap that tie. And then all we had to do after that was just hold them. So our team did a great job of doing that, and we even got one more insurance goal to solidify it.

You were a starter for the team last season as well. Did it feel a bit different getting that win after going winless last season?

Verde: For sure it was. Again, it was just a great feeling just knowing how last year we didn’t have any wins. So we just trained really hard and finally got our moment.

DuKane Conference play starts this week. What’s your expectations heading into it?

Verde: Obviously we want to go out there and we want to keep winning. And I feel like with that first one down, we definitely have the confidence to do that now.

When did you start playing soccer?

Verde: I’ve been playing since I was three years old. I’ve always really just loved the game, and I believe I started travel at around seven years old. So I’ve always just been a soccer player.

You’re a midfielder on Batavia. Has that been a position you’ve always played?

Verde: I’ve moved around a fair amount. When you’re young, you basically play wherever. But then when I was in my early teens I was a center back for a long time. And then just in the past couple of years, I’ve moved to that midfielder position.

Do you have a favorite thing to eat before a game?

Verde: I make sure to eat bananas so I don’t cramp.