Burlington Central goalkeeper Mackenzie Lorkowski commits to Louisiana Tech

Since she was young, Burlington Central’s Mackenzie Lorkowski has aspired to play professional soccer.

Her grandfather, Dirk Smith, moved from Germany to the United States to attend college before starting his professional career for a team out of St. Louis.

Lorkowski started playing soccer when she was 3 years old. Growing up, she admired prominent U.S. soccer stars including Alex Morgan and Alyssa Naeher, who inspired her to become a goalkeeper. Lorkowski still remembers when Naeher made her incredible save to preserve the U.S. lead against England during the semifinal round of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“When I was younger, I played in the field and I played goalie,” Lorkowski said. “I thought I took after Alex Morgan in terms of her work ethic and everything she contributed. A player who really stands out to me now is Alyssa Naeher because she’s made big saves and contributions in high-pressure situations. I think she’s become an inspiration for a lot of kids.”

Now a senior at Burlington Central, Lorkowski has taken an important step toward pursuing her dream of professional soccer, announcing her commitment Aug. 23 to to NCAA Division-I Louisiana Tech. Lorkowski, who had been committed to Purdue for about a year before opening her recruitment back up during the summer, formed an immediate bond with the Louisiana Tech coaching staff and had a positive visit to the Ruston, Louisiana, campus Aug. 14.

“I started talking to LA Tech a few days after I posted that I was reopening my recruitment,” Lorkowski said. “I talked to their goalkeeper coach initially and I really liked her. ... It was really fun and what stood out to me the most was the team chemistry. Everyone there was like a family, regardless if they won or lost, and the chemistry was perfect. It was a place I wanted to be on and off the field.”

A three-year starter for the Rockets, Lorkowski has helped Burlington Central secure three straight Class 2A regional championships, as well as a fourth-place state finish in 2024. She has received all-sectional honors in each of her three years at Central. A two-time All-FVC honoree, Lorkowski has posted 21 shutouts in 61 games played.

“Kenzie is an exceptional goalkeeper whose remarkable skills have been a cornerstone of our team’s success,” Rockets coach Jessica Arneson said. “Her quick reflexes, impeccable timing and fearless attitude have consistently kept us in contention during critical moments. Kenzie possesses an extraordinary ability to read the game, making crucial saves that have often turned the tide in our favor. Kenzie’s contributions have been instrumental in our defensive strength, and her outstanding performances have earned her the respect of her teammates.”

Lorkowski, who played in the field and at goalkeeper during her early playing days, became a full-time goalkeeper when she was 9 years old. She said making big saves under pressure is one of her favorite aspects about playing the position.

“I like being able to make saves in big moments,” Lorkowski said. “I like proving to people that being a golakeeper is more than standing in the goal and being there when the shot comes at you. I think my biggest strengths as a player are in one-on-one situations and knowing when to come off of my line. I play more of a high line, so I’m more connected to my defenders and we’re able to reset when we have to. I think I’m good with my feet under pressure and when necessary, I can take on a forward to be able to open up play.”

I am SO beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career playing Division 1 soccer at Louisiana Tech University. Thank you to the @LATechSOC staff for this amazing opportunity! GO BULLDOGS🐶❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/qDs5TORZnW — Mackenzie Lorkowski (@_kenzlorkowski) August 24, 2025

A member of the Rockford Raptors FC, Lorkowski has earned ECNL All-Midwest Conference second-team honors in each of the past two years. While Louisiana Tech may be over 800 miles away from Central, Lorkowski is conditioned for long travels, as she’s competed across the country and internationally. Her travel soccer experience includes a trip to Italy earlier this year, when she competed with the U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program.

“Something I’ve been working to improve on, and I think it’s important for me to improve on, has been tracking the ball in the air and on set pieces,” Lorkowski said. “A set piece, whether it’s a corner or a free kick, can be the deciding factor in a college game, so that’s an area I’m always trying to improve in.”

As a freshman starter, Lorkowski looked up to senior players like Haley Lindquist, Ava Elders and Eva Boer, who all went on to play collegiate soccer.

Now finding herself in a leadership position of her own, Lorkowski will attempt to guide the Rockets to a fourth straight regional championship in the spring. Her goals for her senior campaign include making a return to the state tournament.

“I think I make my presence very known on the field,” Lorkowski said. “I’m the first to tell my players what they could fix to make our team look better, and I’m also the first to congratulate them and tell them they did a good job. When I was a freshman, those three seniors went on to play college soccer and I was able to learn from them and learn the skills they brought to our team. In a way, they taught me how to be a leader and they showed me what hard work looks like.”