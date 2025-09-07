The Elaine Dame Trio of Chicago to perform Sept. 14 in St. Charles

The St. Charles Public Library will begin its annual Sunday Concert Series with a performance featuring the Elaine Dame Trio of Chicago as part of the 14th annual St. Charles Jazz Weekend.

The performance will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at the library’s Carnegie Community Room, 1 S. Sixth Ave.

The Elaine Dame Trio of Chicago will perform popular songs and jazz standards. No registration is required to attend.

The St. Charles Jazz Weekend is a four-day event showcasing and promoting live jazz music in various St. Charles establishments.