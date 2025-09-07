Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Kane County Chronicle

The Elaine Dame Trio of Chicago to perform Sept. 14 in St. Charles

By Kate Santillan

The St. Charles Public Library will begin its annual Sunday Concert Series with a performance featuring the Elaine Dame Trio of Chicago as part of the 14th annual St. Charles Jazz Weekend.

The performance will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at the library’s Carnegie Community Room, 1 S. Sixth Ave.

The Elaine Dame Trio of Chicago will perform popular songs and jazz standards. No registration is required to attend.

The St. Charles Jazz Weekend is a four-day event showcasing and promoting live jazz music in various St. Charles establishments.

For information, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.

Kane CountySt. CharlesKane County Front HeadlinesThe Scene Front Headlines