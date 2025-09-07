Kane County Forest Preserve District to offer fall bird watching walks

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will offer fall bird watching walks for community members to enjoy the changing seasons.

The bird watching walks will be held in forest preserves in Elburn, St. Charles, and Sugar Grove.

Attendees can hike and look and listen for birds living in the forest preserves. Forest preserve district naturalist also will share stories and discuss basic bird-identification skills.

Upcoming bird watching walks include:

9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 13 at Hoscheit Woods Forest Preserve, 6N327 Illinois Route 25, St. Charles.

10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at the Elburn Forest Preserve, 45W061 Illinois Route 38, Elburn.

10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 21 at the Culver Forest Preserve, 6S496 Hankes Road, Sugar Grove.

Registration is required to attend. To register, visit kaneforest.com/register, call 630-444-3190, or email programs@kaneforest.com.

For information, call 630-232-5980, or visit kaneforest.com.