Police seize stolen weapons, suspected narcotics, following Montgomery traffic stop

A traffic stop in Montgomery on Aug. 30 by the Aurora Police Special Operations Group resulted in the seizure of three loaded handguns and ammunition, more than three grams of suspected cocaine, and the arrest of four individuals.

Two minors are each charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm without valid FOID. They were transported to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center, according to statement released by the Aurora Police Department on Thursday.

There were five individuals in the vehicle. The additional occupants of the vehicle were released pending further investigation and possible additional charges, according to police.

Those individuals include a 21-year old male from Aurora who was in possession of a small bag of suspected cocaine and a 19-year old male from Aurora who has an active warrant, according to police. Both adult occupants are documented gang members, according to the release.

Aurora police investigators stopped the vehicle around 10:57 p.m. on Aug. 30 near U.S. Route 30 and Illinois Route 31 in Montgomery after observing multiple traffic violations, according to police.

During the stop, officers located a loaded handgun inside the backpack of a 17-year-old male and another loaded handgun in the waistband of a 16-year-old male, according to police. A third loaded handgun was located under the front driver’s seat, police said.

Two of the firearms were confirmed stolen out of Texas. None of the occupants in the vehicle possessed a valid FOID card or a Concealed Carry License, according to the release.

“This was a dangerous situation that could have easily escalated,” Aurora Police Chief Matthew Thomas said in the release. “Recovering three loaded guns, two of them stolen, in a single stop is a reminder of the risks our officers face and the importance of proactive policing. I’m proud of the work our investigators did to safely resolve this incident and get these weapons off the street.”

The two minors were charged following a review by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is being asked to call the Aurora Police Department Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.