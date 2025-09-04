Scandinavian Day Festival returns in South Elgin

Nordic musicians parade at a prior Scandinavian Day Festival. This year's event is on Sunday, Sept. 7 at Vasa Park in S. Elgin. (Photo provided by Al Benson)

The 45th annual Scandinavian Day Festival will be held Sunday, Sept. 7, at Vasa Park in South Elgin.

The family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 35W217 Route 31 and will feature food, entertainment and vendors representing Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland.

The festival begins with an outdoor church service at 10:30 a.m., followed by an opening ceremony and welcome at 11:30 a.m.

Children’s activities include crafts, face painting, story time with Elsa and free pony rides. Scheduled performers include the Nordic Folk Dancers of Chicago, Libido Funk Circus, Danish vocalists Anita Lerche and Bo Riemer, and the Leikarringen Heimhug Dancers.

Festivalgoers can sample traditional food and beverages such as fried herring, pølse, köttbullar, kringle, Æbleskiver, lingonberry saft and coffee with skorpa. Members of the Sons of Norway Polar Star Lodge 5-472 in Montgomery will also sell homemade cookies, cakes and lefse rounds.

A vendor walkway will highlight artisan crafts, treats and information from Scandinavian organizations, museums and lodges. A living history area along the Fox River will feature Viking re-enactors and demonstrations.

Admission is $15, with free entry for children 12 and under. Parking is free.

For more information, call 847-695-6720 or visit scandinaviandayil.com.