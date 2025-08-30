Bird walks, owl banding and more with Kane County Audubon

Shaw Local file photo of sandhill cranes in Elburn – Kane County Audubon will host a number of events inviting the public to enjoy nature this fall. (Mark Busch)

Kane County Audubon will host a number of events inviting the public to enjoy nature this fall. Here’s what’s happening in October:

Bird Walk: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Nelson Lake at Dick Young Forest Preserve, Nelson Lake Road, Batavia. Attendees can walk around the forest preserve to observe birds and nature. Participants can park by the forest preserve’s silo. For information, call 630-802-1153.

Kane County Audubon Monthly Meeting: 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, 3795 Campton Hills Drive, St. Charles. Participants can go on a virtual trip to Newfoundland, Canada. The program will be led by Jackie Bowman, Nancy Schnaitman, John Sprovieri and Regina McNulty. For information, call 630-776-0924.

Hawk Watch and Walk: 8 a.m. Oct. 11 at Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve, 1275 Gilgare Lane, Lake Forest. Attendees can walk around the preserve and look for hawks. Participants will be able to meet in the forest preserve's first parking lot. For information, call 847-971-1107.

Visit to Sand Bluff Banding Station – Northern Saw-whet Owl Banding: 6:30 p.m. Oct 17 at the Colored Sands Forest Preserve, 10602 Haas Road, Rockton. Participants can learn how the station works, the banding process, and see captured birds be examined, measured and banded. The trip is limited to 25 people. To register, visit signupgenius.com/go. For information, call 630-715-0428.

Bird Walk: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at St. James Farm Forest Preserve, 2S541 Winfield Road, Warrenville. Attendees can view various woodlands, prairies, and wetlands, historic buildings, and artwork. For information, call 630-715-0428.

Kane County Audubon is the local chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society and meets at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month, September through May.

For information, call 630-776-0924 or 217-544-2473 or visit kanecountyaudubon.com or illinoisaudubon.org.