Overdose and suicide awareness event Thursday in Kane County

Jennifer Flory lost her daughter, Alison, to a drug overdose she suffered while seeking treatment for opioid addiction. Flory now works at the Ecker Center for Behavioral Health, which will hold an overdose and suicide awareness event from 6 to 7:30 pm. Thursday, Aug. 28, at 1845 Grandstand Place, Elgin. The event is free and open to the public. (Rick West)

Ecker Center for Behavioral Health will host an overdose and suicide awareness event 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28, at 1845 Grandstand Place in Elgin, according to a news release.

The annual event is free and open to the public.

In addition to personal testimonies, featured speakers will be Kane County Coroner Monica Silva, recovery advocate Michael Wood of Banyan Treatment Center and Stephanie Dewinski, associate executive director and therapist at Suicide Prevention Services of America in Batavia.

“Overdoses continue to deeply impact our community,” Kane County Health Department Executive Director Michael Isaacson said in the release. “We remain committed to saving lives through prevention, education, and access to resources like naloxone.

“Our partnership with Ecker Center for Behavioral Health strengthens this effort,” Isaacson continued, “ensuring that together we can expand support, promote recovery, and bring hope to individuals and families affected by substance abuse.”

Fox Valley Hands of Hope, based in Geneva, will offer grief support services, including groups specifically for families affected by overdose and suicide loss, according to the release.

Suicide Prevention Services will offer education, prevention resources and compassionate mental health support.

The Kane County Health Department will provide resources including 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline materials and support for opioid overdose awareness.

Ecker Center will provide free Narcan and training in how to use it to reverse an opioid overdose, no questions asked, according to the release.

The program will also include a memorial walk to honor those lost to overdose and suicide.

Submissions should be sent by to jflory@eckercenter.org by Wednesday, Aug. 27.

Ecker Center’s event is scheduled just before International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31 and World Suicide Prevention Day on Sept. 10, part of global movements to save lives, break stigma and promote healing, according to the release.

The event is about remembrance, awareness and action, Ecker CEO Daphne Sandouka said in the release.

“We want our community to know they are not alone and that help is available,” Sandouka said in the release.