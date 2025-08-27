Kane officials to host expungement clinic Sept. 13

Kane County officials and volunteers will host an expungement clinic in September to help people learn what is required to have certain minor criminal offenses removed from their court records.

The clinic runs from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 13 at the Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin, according to a news release.

Registration is required through the library at attend.gailborden.info.

Check-in is from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Attendees should bring a valid photo ID, according to the release.

Walk-ins are not guaranteed to receive service, due to time and volunteer availability.

Volunteers will meet one-on-one with participants to help begin the expungement process for eligible cases, according to the release.

Once completed, expungement forms will be filed at the Circuit Clerk’s Office, 450 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Fees may apply.

Once filed, the Kane County State’s Attorney will begin a review process of the filings, and the expungement order will be electronically submitted after an objection period, according to the release.

Objections can be filed to the court, and parties notification will be mailed.

Kane County Circuit Clerk Theresa Barreiro, State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser, State Sen. Cristina Castro, D-Elgin and the Kane County Law Library and volunteers are hosting the annual event, according to the release.