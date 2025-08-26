Batavia Chamber: From expos to cheers, check out the chamber’s fall lineup

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce has an exciting lineup of events this fall designed to connect, engage, and celebrate our vibrant community. Whether you’re looking to network with local businesses, learn more about Kane County, or simply enjoy a fun night out, there’s something for everyone.

Tri-City Business Expo

The Batavia, Geneva and St. Charles Chambers of Commerce are teaming up to host the first free-to-attend Tri-City Business Expo on Wednesday, Sept. 17, at Eagle Brook Country Club, 2288 Fargo Blvd., Geneva.

A public expo takes place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. preceded by a Chamber member-only networking open house at 4:30 p.m. Forty local businesses will showcase their products and services, offering a great chance to connect and discover what’s available right in our community. Complimentary appetizers will be provided by Eagle Brook Country Club, and a cash bar will also be available.

State of Kane County Address

Curious about the latest countywide updates? Join us Tuesday, Sept. 30, at Eagle Brook Country Club for the State of Kane County Address. Beginning at 7:30 a.m., Kane County Board Chairman Corinne M. Pierog will provide insights into budget priorities, economic development, infrastructure, public safety, and community wellness initiatives.

Tickets are $35 for Chamber members and $50 for non-members and include breakfast. Visit bataviachamber.org/events for details and registration.

Chamber Eats at Gammon Coach House

Our September Chamber Eats spotlight is on Gammon Coach House, 3 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia. As summer wanes, you can dine al fresco, enjoy the atmosphere, and drop a business card in the raffle box for a chance to win $25 in Chamber Bucks plus a $25 restaurant gift card.

Chamber staff will be gathering for lunch on Friday, Sept. 19, at noon — no registration is needed. Stop by and join us!

Celebrate at Chamber Cheers

Mark your calendar for Chamber Cheers on Thursday, Oct. 2, at Grainology Brewstillery, 1131 Flinn St., Batavia. This lively evening will celebrate our Donna Dallesasse Award winner, our Georgene Kauth O’Dwyer Ambassador of the Year, and our Milestone Members.

Enjoy heavy appetizers, dessert, a cash bar, and live music from The Old Fashioneds. Tickets are $50 per person, with sponsorships available.

Batavia City Flag & Chamber Bucks

Have you purchased your official Batavia City Flag yet? We love seeing them proudly displayed around town! Garden-size and 3-by-5-feet flags are available at bataviachamber.org/store , with pickup at our office, 106 W. Wilson St., Ste. 15.

You can also purchase Chamber Bucks online for in person pick up at the office. Available in $10 and $25 denominations, they’re accepted at more than 130 Batavia businesses and make perfect gifts for neighbors, coaches, or anyone you want to thank. Call 630-879-7134 or text 478-CHAMBER with questions.

Shirley Mott is communications and membership coordinator for the Batavia Chamber of Commerce.