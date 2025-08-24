What’s happening in Batavia: Residents can purchase parkway trees at discounted rates

The City of Batavia is once again offering residents the chance to purchase a parkway tree as part of its annual reforestation program. Thanks to funding from the City’s Non-Reusable Bag Fee, trees are available at discounted prices, which include planting and mulch.

Eight locally grown species are offered this year, including sugar maple, hackberry, ginkgo, honeylocust, Kentucky coffee tree, linden, elm, and Japanese tree lilac. Prices range from $30 to $65, and each address is limited to one tree while supplies last. Applications are due by Sept. 26.

Planting will take place in spring, and residents will receive care instructions to help their new trees thrive. To request a tree, submit the 2025 Parkway Tree Request Form online or contact the City for a paper form. Full details and species information are available at bataviail.gov/parkwaytrees.

No more sticky notes: A smarter way to master passwords

Seniors looking to simplify their digital lives can attend “No More Sticky Notes: Mastering Passwords the Easy Way” on Friday, Sept. 12, at 1:30 p.m. at the Batavia Public Library. Led by Tony LaPalio, founder of Senior Tech Support, the free program covers password managers, two-factor authentication and tips to avoid scams like phishing. Sponsored by the City of Batavia and the library, the session will help participants build strong, secure passwords and gain confidence online. Registration is required at bataviapubliclibrary.org or by calling 630-879-1393. Space is limited.

Celebrate Labor Day Weekend at Batavia’s Block Party & Taste of Batavia

Spend your Sunday, Aug. 31, at Peg Bond Center and Houston Street for the annual Downtown Batavia Block Party and Taste of Batavia, 3–7 p.m. Enjoy live music, great food, the Wayback Wheels Car Show and the Batavia Mothers’ Club Foundation Pie Bake-Off, plus a free kids’ play area. Tickets are $5 at the gate (kids free); no pets allowed.

Pie Bake-Off

Bakers of all ages can enter fruit, non-fruit, or youth (14 and under) categories. Drop pies off 3–3:30 p.m., judging 3:45–4:30 p.m., winners at 4:45 p.m. Registration is $10 per baker and closes Aug. 31 at 3:20 p.m.

Wayback Wheels Car Show

Stroll Houston Street to see classic and modern cars spanning a century of history. Vehicle registration is $15 (load-in at 2 p.m.). Public voting will determine “People’s Choice” and “History on the Road” awards. Viewing is free; entrance to the Block Party is $5.

For full details or to register for the Pie Bake-Off or Car Show, visit bataviamainstreet.org.

Help create Batavia’s ‘Fire on the Fox’ hot sauce

The Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry and Gindo’s Spice of Life are teaming up for the third year to craft ‘Fire on the Fox: Three-Peat Heat,’ a community-made hot sauce. Gardeners can donate cleaned peppers Sept. 9–Oct. 1 at Gindo’s in St. Charles, or at the pantry tent during the Batavia Farmers Market on Sept. 13. Proceeds from the hot sauce benefit the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry & Clothes Closet. Past batches sold out quickly, raising more than $3,000 over two years.

Lori Botterman is the communications manager for the city of Batavia.