Playhouse 38 auditions of ‘The One Act Play That Goes Wrong’ set for Aug. 28 in Geneva

The Geneva Park District’s Playhouse 38 will hold auditions for residents ages 18 and older for its upcoming production of the comedy play “The One Act Play That Goes Wrong.”

The free auditions will be held at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at the playhouse, 321 Stevens Street, Suite P, Geneva.

“The One Act Play That Goes Wrong,” originally written by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Sayer, tells the story of the Cornley University Drama Society. The society opens its latest production, “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” where things quickly go wrong. The production features an unconscious leading lady, a corpse who can’t play dead and actors who trip over everything. The society battles against the odds to make it to the final curtain call.

The Playhouse 38 production will be directed by Carolyn Goldsmith and Alex Simko. Auditions consist of a reading from the script and a one- to two-minute monologue. Registration is encouraged to auditions. To register, visit GenevaParks.org and use activation code 5211703-01. Walk-ins also will be accepted.

“I’m really excited to be working on a show that has such complex staging,” Simko said in a news release. “As someone who loves all things backstage related, I’m thrilled to take on this technical challenge to create something really engaging for audience members.” Goldsmith agrees and shares: “We can’t wait to bring you this uproarious homage to the true and utter hilarity of live theatre.”

Rehearsals will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Performances of “The One Act Play That Goes Wrong” are set for 7 p.m. Oct. 24, Oct. 25, and Nov. 1. Matinee performances also will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 26 and Nov. 2.

Tickets cost $15 or $20 day of the performances. The tickets will go on sale Sept. 2. To buy tickets, visit the Sunset Community Center, 710 Western Ave., Geneva, GenevaParks.org/Playhouse, or Stephen Persinger Recreation Center, 3507 Kaneville Road, Geneva.

Playhouse 39 is a Geneva Park District cultural arts facility committed to providing community entertainment and cultural arts programs.

For information, call 630-232-4542 or visit genevaparks.org.