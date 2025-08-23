St. Charles woman rescues elderly, blind, deaf dog

Rascal, an elderly, blind, deaf miniature pinscher - min-pin – is available for adoption to his forever home. (Photo provided by Debby Cole)

When St. Charles resident Amanda Williams went on a family camping trip this month to Lake Ladonna in Oregon, she could not help but notice the little dog the neighboring campers had.

He was tied up to a tree and left without food or water in the heat of the day, and was still tied up at night with a storm coming, she said.

“I just could not take it,” Williams said.

So she spoke up.

“They gave me the dog without hesitation the first time I asked,” Williams said. “The dog went willingly. He was the sweetest dog I ever met.”

Because she could not bring a pet home, her friend Debby Cole, also of St. Charles, took him to the vet for a checkup and is now fostering him.

His name is Rascal and he is a 7.5-pound miniature pinscher – known as a “min-pin.” He is 15 years and 10 months old, Cole said.

The information was in his chip.

Rascal had no parasites, fleas or other medical conditions – other than being old, blind, deaf – and undernourished.

In addition to his sweet disposition, Rascall is fully potty-trained.

“He’s so sweet and loving, he doesn’t make a peep,” Cole said. “He is getting three to four meals a day and walks. He’s totally perking up.”

Cole has her kitchen floor covered with rugs to help Rascal navigate the slippery floor.

“I decided to help this dog,” Cole said. “I have a vision problem and seeing a blind dog breaks my heart. My other dog had one eye. Oliver, a Jack Russell (terrier), lost his right eye.”

Cole works with a Westmont-based rescue, A Caring Place All Breed Dog Rescue, which will assist with a forever home for Rascal.

For information about adopting Rascal, call Cole at 312-320-2653.