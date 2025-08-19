More calls, more injuries for St. Charles Fire Department: new 2024 report

The St. Charles Fire Department's 2024 annual report is available for viewing on the city's website. (Photo provided by the city of St. Charles)

The St. Charles Fire Department released its 2024 annual report, which showed increases in calls and work-related injuries over the previous year.

The volume of calls to the fire department has been on a steady increase since 2020, as the department continues to see a rise in requests originating from senior living communities, nursing facilities and urgent care centers, according to the report.

The St. Charles fire fighters conduct training exercises. (Provided by the St. Charles Fire Depa)

The fire department received 6,078 calls for service in 2024, about 17 per day, a 4% increase from 5,836 calls in 2023. Eighty-one of those 2024 calls were for fires, 4,128 were for rescue and emergency medical service and 773 were false calls or alarms.

The 81 fire calls, down from 87 in 2023, made up 1% of the total calls in 2024. Rescue and emergency calls accounted for 68%, while 13% were false calls or alarms and the rest were for other service incidents.

Of the 81 fire calls, 47 were for structures, six for vehicles, 16 for vegetation and 12 for other outdoor fires.

Of the 4,128 rescue and emergency medical service calls, also a 4% increase over 2023, two were for missing persons, 26 for extraction or rescue, seven for water or ice-related rescues and the rest for emergency medical services.

The fire department saw 11 work-related injuries in 2024, more than 2022 and 2023 combined.

Fire Chief Jeremy Mauthe was promoted in October 2024, filling the vacancy left by former Chief Scott Swanson’s retirement on Oct. 25 after 37 years of service.

Jeremy Mauthe was sworn in as the new St. Charles Fire Chief in October 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

“This year has been one of significant transition and growth, marked by both leadership changes and continued commitment to the safety and service of our community,” Mauthe said in the report.