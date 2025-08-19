Batavia’s annual Halloween-themed race returns in October

The Batavia United Way’s 12th annual Halloween-themed Bat Race 5K/10K will be held on Oct. 25, 2025, on the Fox River Trail. (Batavia United Way)

Kane County runners are invited to don their Halloween costumes and running shoes and take to the Fox River Trail for the annual Bat Race on Oct. 25.

The 12th annual Halloween-themed race, hosted by Batavia United Way, invites runners of all ages and experience to participate in a 10K, 5K or quarter-mile Kids’ Fun Run.

The morning will begin with a costume contest at Pal Joey’s, located at 31 N. River St., with prizes awarded for best group costume, duo costume, child costume and adult male and female costumes.

Pal Joey’s will be offering a Bloody Mary bar, cider donuts, breakfast burritos and more.

The 10K will start at 8:15 a.m., followed by the 5K at 8:30 a.m. and the Kids’ Fun Run at 9:30 a.m.

Registration for the 10K is $45 for adults or $40 for those 18 or younger, while 5K registration is $35 and $30 for runners 18 or younger.

Registration for the Kids’ Fun Run costs $5.

The first 600 runners to register will receive a free shirt, and those who register by Aug. 31 will receive a $5 discount.

To register, visit the United Way website at bataviaunitedway.org/bat-race.

The 10K and 5K races will be chip-timed and every participant will receive a medal.

Participants can pick up their race packets from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 22 and 23, or at 7 a.m. on race day at Pal Joey’s.

Proceeds will support Batavia United Way’s mission of helping improve the community through various programs and partnerships with local charity organizations.