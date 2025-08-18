Police activity shuts down Elburn rail crossing, coroner called to scene

Police activity shut down an area around the Elburn Metra Station Monday morning.

Elburn police and the Elburn and Countryside Fire Protection District were investigating an incident near the station, and the Kane County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the scene, Chief Deputy Coroner Loren Carrera confirmed.

Route 47 was closed from Route 38 to Keslinger Road but has since reopened, while First Street remained closed.

Kane County Emergency Management had issued a traffic alert via Facebook at 10:23 a.m. Monday, announcing the closure of Route 47 at the railroad tracks in Elburn.

EMS announced they were assisting Elburn police with an accident. It wasn’t clear if a collision involved a train and a pedestrian.

Trains on Metra’s Union Pacific West line scheduled to arrive in Elburn were terminated at the La Fox Station due to ongoing police activity, according to a service alert on the Metra website, but service has been restored, Metra reported.