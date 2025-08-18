Geneva sets parking restrictions for annual car show

Crowds gather to view classic cars during the 2024 Geneva Concours d'Elegance in downtown Geneva. This year's show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24. (Ryan Rayburn/Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Her)

The annual Concours D’Elegance car show will be in downtown Geneva from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24.

The event features a showcase of antique, classic and modern automobiles.

Geneva police announced in a news release temporary parking restrictions from 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23:

On Third Street from State to South streets

On the 200 and 300 blocks of all cross streets with South Third Street

On the 100 block of Fulton Street

Parking will be limited to one side of the street only for the 400, 500 and 600 blocks of all cross streets with South Third Street

Several downtown roadways will close to traffic beginning at 3 a.m. Aug. 24:

Third Street from State to South streets

Fourth Street from State to Franklin streets

James and Campbell streets from Second to Fifth streets

Franklin and Fulton streets from Second to Fourth streets

100 block of Fulton Street but from 4 to 9 a.m. only

Motorists should use Route 31 as an alternate during the event.

All streets are expected to reopen by 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24, according to the release.

The show includes a 1963 Volkswagen convertible; a 1908 AC Sociable chain drive; 1936 Mercedes Benz 540K Spezial Roadster, according to the website genevaconcours.net.