Geneva sets parking restrictions for annual car show

The annual Concours D’Elegance car show will be in downtown Geneva from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24.
The event features a showcase of antique, classic and modern automobiles.
Geneva police announced in a news release temporary parking restrictions from 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23:
- On Third Street from State to South streets
- On the 200 and 300 blocks of all cross streets with South Third Street
- On the 100 block of Fulton Street
- Parking will be limited to one side of the street only for the 400, 500 and 600 blocks of all cross streets with South Third Street
Several downtown roadways will close to traffic beginning at 3 a.m. Aug. 24:
- Third Street from State to South streets
- Fourth Street from State to Franklin streets
- James and Campbell streets from Second to Fifth streets
- Franklin and Fulton streets from Second to Fourth streets
- 100 block of Fulton Street but from 4 to 9 a.m. only
Motorists should use Route 31 as an alternate during the event.
All streets are expected to reopen by 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24, according to the release.
The show includes a 1963 Volkswagen convertible; a 1908 AC Sociable chain drive; 1936 Mercedes Benz 540K Spezial Roadster, according to the website genevaconcours.net.