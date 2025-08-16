St. Charles Park District: New tennis programs meet young players where they’re at

Playing tennis offers tremendous benefits, from improving cardiovascular health to strengthening coordination and agility, to say nothing of its fun factor.

However long courts, among other aspects of the game, provide challenges to some of its youngest — and smallest — players.

Enter Norris Recreation Center and its new Red, Orange and Green Ball programs.

These programs see to it that court size is reduced, nets are lowered and balls are modified with lower compression so they are easier for participants to serve and volley. This approach not only allows young players to get a firm grip on the game’s fundamentals and hone their skills but it also gives them a greater sense of confidence in their abilities.

The format, known as QuickStart, is something the recreation center’s staff is excited to roll out to the community.

“We’re making it easier for kids to pick up a racquet and play real tennis,” junior tennis coordinator Elizabeth Prendergast said. “These classes are for beginner to intermediate level play. The equipment used is based on age and height only.”

Geared to ages 4 to 7, Red Ball is played on a 36-foot court and emphasizes agility, balance and the basic patterns of movement found in tennis. Players will work on commonly-used strokes such as forehand and backhand as well as serves, returns and volley.

Red Ball will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 28 through Dec. 16 or from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 30 through Dec. 18.

Orange Ball is for those 8 to 10 years of age. Players will take to a 60-foot court as they learn the importance of agility and coordination as well as dynamic balance and movement patterns.

This level is offered from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 28 through Dec. 16 or from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 30 through Dec. 18.

Levels will also focus on the ways in which players are positioned on the court and how games are scored.

Green Ball is intended for those 9 to 11 and utilizes a full 78-foot court. Green Ball takes instruction a bit further with an added emphasis on technique and timing. Players will work on more advanced movement and split steps to improve their game.

Green Ball will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 29 through Dec. 17 or from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Nov. 7 through Dec. 19.

To learn more about the offerings using the QuickStart format as well as Norris Recreation Center’s other junior tennis programs, which incorporate drills and competitive play, go to norrisrec.org.