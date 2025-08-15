St. Charles Singers announces 41st concert season schedule

The St. Charles Singers has announced its schedule for its 41st concert season.

The concert season will begin with the “Time to Explore” concert in October.

“The new season is filled with musical discoveries that our choir will relish and that will surprise and delight our listeners,” St. Charles Singers founder and music director Jeffrey Hunt said in a news release.

The choir’s “Candlelight Carols” concert features an international Christmas music perspective. The St. Charles Singers will hold its third annual “Choral Connections” concerts in February. The performance showcases the choir and six high school choral ensembles.

“The experience has proven inspirational and rewarding for the student choristers, the St. Charles Singers, and the entire audience,” Hunt also said in the news release.

The choir will conclude its 41st season with “You, Us, Connected” concerts in June. The concert includes a cappella religious music the choir will perform during its June concert tour of Venice and Rome.

The concert season schedule includes:

“Time to Explore”: 7:30 p.m. Oct 18 and at 3 p.m. Oct. 19 at Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 307 Cedar Ave., St. Charles. The singers will perform music by artists such as Charles Villiers Stanford, Johannes Brahms, Lee Kesselman, Jake Runestad, Stuart Churchill, Dan Messe, and Shawn Kirchner.

Tickets for the October and June concerts will cost $50 for adults, $45 for seniors, and $12 for students. The “Candlelight Carols” concert tickets cost $60 for adults, $50 for seniors, and $12 for students. The “Choral Connections” concerts will cost $12 for students and $25 for adults and seniors. To buy tickets, visit stcharlessingers.com call 630-513-5272, or visit Townhouse Books, 105 N. Second Ave., St. Charles. Ticket also will be available at the concerts.

The St. Charles is a chamber choir dedicated to performing choral music in all forms.

For information, visit stcharlessingers.com or call 630-513-5272.