What’s happening in Batavia? Community center opens

The Batavia Park District is now welcoming residents to the newly opened Patrick J. Callahan Community Center, located at 150 S. Houston St. in downtown Batavia.

This fully renovated, 12,940-square-foot facility was shaped by community input and designed to provide multigenerational programming and gathering spaces in a modern, accessible environment. The Callahan Center offers something for everyone. Stop in and check out:

A spacious community room for events and programs

A dedicated area for active older adults

Children’s enrichment classes and youth programs

Multi-purpose rooms for fitness, learning, and recreation

The Park District invites you to come see how this vibrant new space is helping connect and serve Batavians of all ages.

Community Day brings state, local services to Batavia Public Library

Mark your calendars for Aug. 16, when the Batavia Public Library will host a special Community Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Founders Room.

Visitors can take care of important tasks in one convenient location. The Illinois Tollway I-PASS on Demand team will be on site to assist with new accounts, license plate updates, and distribution of the new sticker tags replacing transponders.

The Illinois Treasurer’s Office will also offer ICASH searches, helping attendees find and claim unclaimed property.

Representatives from the Citizens Utility Board, Illinois Attorney General’s Office, and RTA (including Pace Bus and Metra) will be present to answer questions and provide resources. The Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry will also be available with information on local assistance programs.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with state and local agencies, all under one roof.

Learn to ‘Knockout the Noxious’ at Les Arends

Join City of Batavia Environmental Commission members Barb McKittrick and Nikki Matthiscyk for a hands-on morning of learning and volunteering at Les Arends Forest Preserve in Batavia. The event, titled “Knockout the Noxious,” will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Sept. 6.

Participants will enjoy a riverside stroll while learning about the impact of invasive plant species and how to tell the difference between native and non-native plants. The presentation runs from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by an optional volunteer plant removal session from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Tools and snacks will be provided. Bring work gloves if you’d like to join the removal effort.

The event is free, but registration is required through the Kane County Forest Preserve District. Les Arends Forest Preserve is located at 2S731 Route 31, Batavia.

Community Dinner Table returns Sept. 7 to River Street

Batavia United Way’s Community Dinner Table fundraiser returns from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 7 on downtown Batavia’s River Street for an evening of food, music and community spirit.

This year’s Mediterranean-inspired menu includes oven-roasted chicken with Greek lemon sauce, roasted potatoes, and fresh salads, all prepared by local chefs and restaurants. Guests will also enjoy Portillo’s chocolate cake, lemonade from Raising Cane’s, and beverages from Energy City Brewing, Sturdy Shelter, Acquaviva Winery and Whiskey Acres.

Tickets are $65 and include the full meal and drinks. All proceeds support Batavia United Way’s mission to promote health, financial security and opportunity for all residents.

Want to be part of the experience? Volunteers are needed to help with setup, serving and more.

For tickets or to volunteer visit bataviaunitedway.org.