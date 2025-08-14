Kane County Chronicle

Cause of St. Charles garage fire still under investigation

No injuries reported

St. Charles Fire Department. (Sandy Bressner)

By David Petesch

The St. Charles Fire Department is still investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a detached garage Wednesday.

Crews responded to a homeowner’s report of a fire on the outside of their garage at 4:09 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the department.

Firefighters responded to the home at 1126 W. Main St. within minutes and found an active fire coming from the garage.

The homeowner was attempting to extinguish the fire when crews arrived. Firefighters had flames under control by 4:19 p.m. and the fire did not spread past the exterior of the garage, according to the release.

No injuries were reported, authorities said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

St. Charles Police and the Emergency Management Agency assisted in the response.

