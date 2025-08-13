St. Charles Chamber of Commerce seeks new board treasurer

Becky Greenlee is the new executive director of the St. Charles Chamber of Commerce. (Sandy Bressner)

The St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for a new treasurer to join its Board of Directors.

Chamber executive director Becky Greenlee announced the search in an Aug. 13 news release.

The chosen candidate will be appointed to the board as soon as possible, and will officially begin a two-year term in the role of treasurer in January 2026.

Qualified nominees should be Certified Public Accountants (CPA), Chief Financial Officers (CFO) or experienced business advisors, according to the chamber.

The treasurer will be responsible for providing financial oversight and strategic guidance to the Board, ensuring accurate and timely financial reporting, as well as budgeting support, forecasting and fiscal planning.

Nominations, including name and contact information, should be submitted to the chamber board vice chair Paula Price via email at pprice@batirarch.com by Aug. 18.