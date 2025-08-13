6½ tons of salami gifted to food bank by Smithfield in St. Charles

Smithfield’s St. Charles team donates 13,000 pounds – 6.5 tons – of salami to the Northern Illinois Food Bank. (Photo provided by the Northern Illinois Food Bank)

Smithfield Foods in St. Charles recently donated 13,000 pounds – 6½ tons – of salami to the Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva, officials announced in a news release.

With this latest donation, Smithfield has so far this year donated more than 193,000 pounds of protein to the food bank, the release states.

“Smithfield Foods believes in nourishing our communities and supporting local neighbors in need,” Christopher DaLoia, St. Charles general manager for Smithfield Foods, said in the release.

“Our 13,000-pound donation will help provide high-quality protein to thousands of families across Northern Illinois, reinforcing our commitment to fighting food insecurity and making a meaningful impact where our employees live and work,” DaLoia said in the release.

The donation will help provide thousands of protein-rich meals to families facing food insecurity across the region.

“Last year, Northern Illinois Food Bank served over 90 million meals throughout our 13-county service area in suburban and rural Northern Illinois,” Julie Yurko, the food bank’s president and CEO, said in the release.

“Smithfield’s generous support comes at a critical time as more families turn to us for help. As we witness a growing need, focusing on protein in our distributions becomes paramount,” Yurko said in the release. “We are extremely grateful for Smithfield’s dedication and unwavering partnership in the fight against hunger.”