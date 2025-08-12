Batavia speed enforcement leads to 63 citations and 4 arrests

Illinois State Police Lt. Jason Bradley speaks about the Speed Catches Up With You campaign last year in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

The Batavia Police Department reported the results of its enforcement efforts during the July “Speeding Catches Up with You” campaign.

Police conducted a traffic safety campaign throughout the month as part of a statewide effort to encourage safer driving habits and reduce highway fatalities and injuries caused by speeding.

The campaign involved multiple law enforcement agencies, the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police.

Batavia officers spent a total of 64.25 hours on the initiative, made 66 traffic stops and 15 additional enforcement stops, which resulted in 63 traffic citations, including 48 for speeding; two arrests for improper licensing; and two other criminal arrests.

The “Speeding Catches Up With You” campaign was funded by federal highway safety dollars administered by IDOT and supports IDOT’s broader “It’s Not a Game” initiative, which underscores that dangerous driving can lead to deadly consequences.