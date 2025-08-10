Yo Joan! If you punch me, I’ll punch you back a lot harder

And if you step on me, I’ll step on you so much heavier. How does that feel now?

This attitude exists not only in our society, but around the globe.

BUT

It’s not everywhere.

There are many examples of kindness paying it forward. Let’s start with Ida Puliwa who at 26 started the Othakarhaka Foundation (translated as “passing on the kindness”). From a young woman struggling in Malawi to a leader of a movement with thousands of volunteers, Ida’s journey is a reminder that real change often starts small, with one act of trust and generosity.

Ida started her journey of passing on the kindness in Malawi, one of the poorest countries in Africa. She was having a difficult time finding work when she applied for a job as translator for a program that the local YMCA was putting together. Lo and behold, she got the job.

A professor from Viginia Tech, Marguita Hill, happened to be at the program and was quite impressed by Ida’s translating skills. She told Ida to email her story to her and she would try to find a sponsor for her education. Since Ida had already experienced many disappointments and setbacks in her life, she didn’t expect much. But this professor actually came through!

Marguita Hill found sponsors for Ida’s tuition, her laptop computer, clothes and even pocket money. Ida wanted to pay her back, but Marguita instead wanted Ida to help someone else. And that’s exactly what Ida has been doing ever since. Helping the elderly, many of whom were raising orphans gathered through the tragedies of AIDS and COVID-19, as well as helping many others in desperate need in her community. She amassed over 4,000 volunteers to help in aiding the needy and so the story goes.

Or how about...

The Kindness Community on Facebook which now has over 41,500 followers. Everyone in this community is “committed to kindness.” Skimming through the posts on this site is a sure reminder that there are many people out there who are living and demonstrating acts of kindness on a daily basis. There’s also a Facebook site called, Let’s Spread the Kindness with 61,000 followers. Its purpose is “to promote kindness, compassion, friendliness, humanity, inspiration, and community.” Not bad. In fact, it’s good!

And after a hard day’s work, looking for a kind kind-of movie?

Here are some:

“Umbrella” (short film)

“Past Lives”

“The Penguin Lessons”

“Wonder”

“Finding Kind”

“Life is Beautiful”

“Odette Toulemonde” (this is in French with subtitles. It comes from a book of eight novellas by Éric-Emmanuel Schmitt entitled, “The Most Beautiful Book in the World." (And it is.)

Granted some of these movies show the mean side of life as well, but kindness always wins out. If you have more suggestions, do let me know. I’m always on the lookout for the kind of movie that leaves your spirit humming.

Kind people are thoughtful and considerate. They’re less judgmental of the differences between us. You usually know when you’re talking with someone who is kind. They look at you with a sense of openness and interest. It can be hard sometimes to find such a person, but it becomes easier when you become that kind of person yourself.

Count on it.